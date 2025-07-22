403
OIC Holds Emergency Meeting To Discuss Ongoing Israeli Occupation Against Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 22 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Jeddah, Tuesday, for the Executive Committee, at the level of permanent representatives.
The meeting focused on the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people and the targeting of holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.
OIC Secretary General Hissein Taha stated that the meeting reaffirmed the importance of the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, as well as the shared responsibility to confront the serious challenges currently facing Palestine.
He expressed OIC's rejection and warned against Israeli occupation plans aimed at fully controlling the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, altering its historical identity, and Judaizing it, and condemned the blatant attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombing churches and mosques in Gaza, violating international laws.
Taha also highlighted occupation's use of blockades, starvation, and the prevention of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war to maintain its military control over Gaza.
He called these actions war crimes and a stain on humanity, violating human rights, stressing the need for international efforts to pressure Israeli occupation into implementing a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, opening all crossings, allowing humanitarian aid, and ensuring Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza.
Taha referenced a message he received two days ago from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who described the dangerous situation in Palestine and called for political, financial, and humanitarian support from OIC member states.
Abbas urged to put pressure on Israeli occupation to halt its policy of starvation and ensure the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, release withheld Palestinian tax funds, and activate the Islamic financial safety network.
Palestine's permanent representative to the OIC Hadi Shibli emphasized that the meeting was convened in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians and their holy sites, particularly the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.
He condemned the war crimes and genocide committed by the occupation, and warned that the situation in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, is as dangerous as the ongoing genocide in Gaza, with systematic attacks targeting Palestinian existence, land, holy sites, cultural heritage, and legitimate rights.
He criticized Israeli occupation's efforts to change the identity of Ibrahimi Mosque, including recent plans to transfer its control from the Palestinian Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Hebron Municipality to the "Jewish religious council."
He called for international pressure on Israel to stop withholding Palestinian tax revenues, which is a form of economic warfare, and to ensure financial contributions to support the Palestinian government.
He warned of the devastating consequences of the Israeli occupation's siege on Gaza, which is causing unprecedented human suffering and could lead to famine, calling for stronger legal efforts to hold the occupation accountable under international criminal
