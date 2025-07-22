Ukraine And Russia To Resume Peace Talks In Turkey, Zelensky Says

A new round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is set to take place in Turkey on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. In his Monday night address, Zelensky emphasized the urgency of achieving progress, particularly in securing the return of prisoners of war and abducted children, and expressed readiness for a potential high-level meeting.

Rustem Umerov, recently appointed Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, confirmed the meeting is planned for Wednesday and that further details will be provided soon. Umerov, who previously served as Defense Minister, led the first two rounds of negotiations with Russia.

Russian state media, including TASS and RIA Novosti, reported that the upcoming talks will be held over two or three days, continuing into Thursday and Friday. However, the Kremlin stated it is still awaiting official confirmation and warned that both sides remain“completely at odds” over the terms to end the war.

The prospect of a ceasefire remains distant. Ukraine supports the United States' call for an immediate halt to hostilities, while Moscow insists on preconditions. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened severe sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire is not reached within 50 days.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Putin has rejected the request, claiming Zelensky is no longer a legitimate leader, citing the absence of new elections after his term expired under martial law. The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine relinquish four occupied regions it claims as part of Russian territory.

