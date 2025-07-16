CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (DOCT)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on July 17, 2025.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 16, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Republic Technologies Inc.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous ce nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP à compter du 17 juillet 2025.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des heures d'ouverture le 16 juillet 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.