Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (DOCT)


2025-07-16 08:06:42
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 juillet/July 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. has announced a name change to Republic Technologies Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on July 17, 2025.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 16, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Republic Technologies Inc.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous ce nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP à compter du 17 juillet 2025.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des heures d'ouverture le 16 juillet 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 17 juillet/July 2025
Symbol/ Symbole : DOCT
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 760801 10 0
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 760801 10 0 2
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 088641204/CA0886412042

MENAFN16072025004218003983ID1109811361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

