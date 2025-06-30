403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Calvin Klein applies to gain back trademark in Russia
(MENAFN) US fashion brand Calvin Klein has applied to reinstate its trademark in Russia, joining a growing number of foreign companies looking to reclaim their intellectual property rights more than three years after suspending operations due to the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions.
On June 16, Calvin Klein’s parent company, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH), filed an application with Russia’s patent office, Rospatent, to register the brand across a wide array of products and services. The filing covers items beyond fashion, including cosmetics, accessories, textiles, furniture, and advertising. If approved, the trademark would enable Calvin Klein to sell everything from perfumes and clothing to furniture and home goods under its name.
PVH, which previously operated over 150 stores in Russia before fully shutting down in 2022, has not publicly announced plans to resume business in the country. However, this move reflects growing interest among Western brands in returning to the Russian market, often through licensing or partnerships despite ongoing restrictions.
Calvin Klein joins other global brands like McDonald’s, Hyundai, Intel, Microsoft, IKEA, Chanel, Rolex, and Louis Vuitton in efforts to maintain or restore trademark rights in Russia regardless of current business activities.
Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, recently noted that some Western firms that left have quietly begun returning to Russia. With the recent thaw in US-Russia relations following Donald Trump’s inauguration and ongoing high-level talks, economic cooperation could see a revival. In March, Putin instructed the government to establish clearer rules for Western companies aiming to re-enter Russia while protecting domestic industries.
On June 16, Calvin Klein’s parent company, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH), filed an application with Russia’s patent office, Rospatent, to register the brand across a wide array of products and services. The filing covers items beyond fashion, including cosmetics, accessories, textiles, furniture, and advertising. If approved, the trademark would enable Calvin Klein to sell everything from perfumes and clothing to furniture and home goods under its name.
PVH, which previously operated over 150 stores in Russia before fully shutting down in 2022, has not publicly announced plans to resume business in the country. However, this move reflects growing interest among Western brands in returning to the Russian market, often through licensing or partnerships despite ongoing restrictions.
Calvin Klein joins other global brands like McDonald’s, Hyundai, Intel, Microsoft, IKEA, Chanel, Rolex, and Louis Vuitton in efforts to maintain or restore trademark rights in Russia regardless of current business activities.
Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, recently noted that some Western firms that left have quietly begun returning to Russia. With the recent thaw in US-Russia relations following Donald Trump’s inauguration and ongoing high-level talks, economic cooperation could see a revival. In March, Putin instructed the government to establish clearer rules for Western companies aiming to re-enter Russia while protecting domestic industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment