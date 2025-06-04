403
Russian Drone destroys Ukrainian Naval Drone
(MENAFN)
Footage released by Russian drone operators shows a successful strike against a Ukrainian unmanned naval vessel during an attempted attack on the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Reports indicate that local air defenses intercepted and destroyed three aerial drones near the bridge in the early morning hours on Tuesday, and normal traffic was restored later that day.
In a video published via a Telegram channel, an unmanned Ukrainian boat can be seen swiftly navigating the water. A first-person-view (FPV) Russian drone, recorded from above, closes in on the vessel before diving down to intercept it.
Additional footage, captured by a second drone, shows a Lancet UAV striking and disabling the Ukrainian naval drone, causing it to drift to a halt.
According to sources, the Russian Transport Ministry confirmed that the bridge was closed twice throughout the day, but operations resumed by Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, the SBU released a statement claiming that it had planted approximately 1,100 kilograms of explosives around some of the bridge’s underwater supports in advance.
