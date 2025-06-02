GoldenCrest Metals - Best Incentives for New Customers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally syndicated talk radio host and conservative thought leader Michael Savage has officially endorsed GoldenCrest Metals, one of the fastest-growing companies in the precious metals IRA space. Known for his fiery commentary and deep concern for America's future, Savage is now encouraging Americans to protect their retirement savings by turning to physical gold and silver.

In a personal message to his audience, Savage declared:“Under Trump's leadership, gold is surging, smashing records as the ultimate safe haven.” He pointed to market volatility, persistent inflation, and geopolitical instability as signs that Americans must act decisively to preserve their hard-earned wealth.

This new partnership marks a major milestone for GoldenCrest Metals, whose mission is to provide transparency, competitive pricing, and world-class service to retirement savers across the country. The company has seen explosive growth over the past two years and has earned top marks from consumers, including:

5-star ratings on Trustpilot and the BBB

A rapidly expanding national footprint with a loyal customer base

An exclusive buyback program and up to 5 years of free storage and fees for qualifying IRA rollovers

GoldenCrest Metals specializes in helping Americans diversify their IRAs and 401(k)s into IRS-approved gold and silver coins and bars. With government spending at all-time highs and the U.S. dollar under pressure from the BRICS alliance, many conservative Americans are seeking alternatives to traditional paper assets.

Savage, whose influence spans decades and millions of listeners, said he chose GoldenCrest Metals after personally vetting the firm and aligning with its values of honesty, security, and financial sovereignty.

About Michael Savage

Dr. Michael Savage is one of the most influential conservative voices in American media. A bestselling author, political commentator, and national radio legend, Savage is best known as the host of The Savage Nation, which aired on over 400 stations and reached an estimated 20 million listeners at its peak.

With a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, Savage has combined intellectual rigor with no-holds-barred commentary on culture, politics, and the economy. His books, including Scorched Earth and Stop the Coming Civil War, have shaped national conversations and earned him a fiercely loyal audience.

Savage has consistently warned about the dangers of big government, fiat currency manipulation, and the erosion of traditional values.

His endorsement of GoldenCrest Metals continues that mission - by encouraging Americans to protect their retirement savings with hard assets that stand the test of time.

About GoldenCrest Metals

GoldenCrest Metals is a U.S.-based precious metals firm specializing in physical gold and silver IRAs. Founded by industry veterans with a deep commitment to transparency and customer service, the company was created to give everyday Americans an honest, straightforward path to retirement security through tangible assets.

GoldenCrest Metals offers a streamlined process for rolling over IRAs, 401(k)s, and other qualified accounts into self-directed IRAs backed by IRS-approved gold and silver. The company partners with trusted custodians and secure storage facilities to ensure every customer receives fully compliant, professionally managed protection for their savings.

With 5-star ratings across Trustpilot, BBB, and top financial websites, GoldenCrest has earned a national reputation for treating customers like family - with fair pricing, expert support, and a no-pressure approach that puts long-term value above quick sales. Along with Michael Savage, the company has secured public endorsements from Matt Gaetz, Gregg Jarrett, and Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington.

Whether you're a first-time metals buyer or a seasoned gold bug, GoldenCrest Metals is here to help you diversify, protect, and preserve your wealth - the right way.

