Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran isn’t pursuing nuclear weapons under leader order, religious authority

2025-09-28 03:02:58
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Leader, stated that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons under the commands of its leader and religious authority.

Pezeshkian told the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not seeking to manufacture nuclear weapons and will not pursue them at the orders of our leaders and our religious authority.”

He stated Israeli as well as US assaults on Iran in June showed “a grave betrayal of diplomacy.”

He also stated that Tehran has seen “the assassination of its scientists, the violation of state sovereignty, and the targeting of its leaders.”

The Iranian leader harshly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as a "criminal." He insisted that outside forces had failed to divide Iranians.

He stated the “the Zionist (Israeli) regime and its backers are not satisfied with political normalization but seek to impose their presence through blatant force.”

Despite facing sanctions and a “media war,” Pezeshkian stated that Iranians “have united
behind their armed forces.”

