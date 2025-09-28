Iran isn’t pursuing nuclear weapons under leader order, religious authority
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Leader, stated that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons under the commands of its leader and religious authority.
Pezeshkian told the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not seeking to manufacture nuclear weapons and will not pursue them at the orders of our leaders and our religious authority.”
He stated Israeli as well as US assaults on Iran in June showed “a grave betrayal of diplomacy.”
He also stated that Tehran has seen “the assassination of its scientists, the violation of state sovereignty, and the targeting of its leaders.”
The Iranian leader harshly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as a "criminal." He insisted that outside forces had failed to divide Iranians.
He stated the “the Zionist (Israeli) regime and its backers are not satisfied with political normalization but seek to impose their presence through blatant force.”
Despite facing sanctions and a “media war,” Pezeshkian stated that Iranians “have united
behind their armed forces.”
Pezeshkian told the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York “we are not seeking to manufacture nuclear weapons and will not pursue them at the orders of our leaders and our religious authority.”
He stated Israeli as well as US assaults on Iran in June showed “a grave betrayal of diplomacy.”
He also stated that Tehran has seen “the assassination of its scientists, the violation of state sovereignty, and the targeting of its leaders.”
The Iranian leader harshly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as a "criminal." He insisted that outside forces had failed to divide Iranians.
He stated the “the Zionist (Israeli) regime and its backers are not satisfied with political normalization but seek to impose their presence through blatant force.”
Despite facing sanctions and a “media war,” Pezeshkian stated that Iranians “have united
behind their armed forces.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment