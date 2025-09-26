Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities

From Ethereum Correction to Presale Diversification: Spotlight on Pepeto

Pepeto (PEPETO) , a meme coin presale built on Ethereum, has raised more than $6.8 million as of September 25, 2025. The project combines elements of meme culture with infrastructure-backed utility.

According to the team, Ethereum's recent pullback has underscored the cyclical nature of cryptocurrency markets. During such periods some investors shift from established assets toward early presale projects within the Ethereum ecosystem. Pepeto has emerged as one of the projects currently attracting attention under these conditions.

Ethereum's Pullback

Ethereum experienced notable selling pressure in late September as more than $1.8B in crypto positions were liquidated, including $210M linked to ETH. The unsuccessful attempt to surpass the $4,500 resistance level on September 23 contributed to a series of liquidations, amplified by high leverage with funding rates at -0.0358%. This brought ETH below $4,100, while daily trading volumes increased 18% to $41.6B, indicating heightened short-term activity.

Market sentiment was further affected when Grayscale's Ethereum Trust recorded $196.6M in outflows on September 24, following three weeks of consistent inflows, suggesting profit-taking after ETH's 63% 90-day advance. ETFs continue to collectively hold 6.3M ETH valued at about $25B, reflecting sustained institutional exposure.

Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.8M Backed by Demo Exchange Launch

Pepeto has raised more than $6.8M in its presale as of September 25, 2025. The announcement followed the release of a zero-fee demo exchange developed to support meme projects expected to launch in 2025. The demonstration of platform functionality, rather than reliance solely on branding, has distinguished Pepeto within the broader crypto meme coin sector.

The presale price is $0.000000155, with each stage introducing incremental increases. Participants also have the option to access staking rewards of 225% APY , structured to encourage longer-term holding during current market conditions.

Security and Transparency: Audited and Community Driven

Pepeto has been successfully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult . The team is fully doxxed, communicates regularly via social platforms, and has already launched a working demo exchange, a notable difference from meme projects that often launch without utility.

Pepeto Price Outlook 2025 Exchange Listings 420T Supply and Project Narrative

Pepeto's team has confirmed that Tier 1 exchange listings are in progress, with announcements expected ahead of the project's public launch. What sets Pepeto apart is not only its Ethereum foundation, audited structure, staking model, and meme-coin culture, but also the story embedded in its name.

With its combination of cultural narrative and real infrastructure, Pepeto is positioning itself for visibility and hype in 2025.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin project that combines speed, utility, and community culture into a growing crypto ecosystem. Backed by real tools, a working zero-fee demo exchange, and a transparent roadmap, it aims to bring lasting value to the meme coin space.

Disclaimer:

The Pepeto presale is live. Participation is available through the official website: https://pepeto.io . As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may attempt to misuse the Pepeto name. Verification of sources is strongly advised.