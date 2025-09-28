Irish Premier Denounces Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Irish Premier Micheál Martin on Friday addressed the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that Gaza is enduring “a catastrophe of the most monumental and consequential kind.”
Martin strongly criticized Israel’s conduct, labeling it an attack on humanity. “What is happening in Gaza cannot be justified or defended. It is an affront to human dignity and decency. It is an abandonment of all norms, all international rules and law,” he declared.
He highlighted the use of hunger as a method of warfare: “Babies starving to death while aid rots at the border, people shot while desperately seeking food for their families.”
Citing the latest findings from the UN commission, Martin stated: “Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza -- genocide, the gravest of crimes in international law.”
He emphasized that remaining passive amounts to complicity: “To do nothing is not neutrality. It is complicity,” he cautioned.
Martin outlined Ireland’s actions, including its support of South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice, formal recognition of Palestine, prohibition of goods from occupied regions, and plans to restrict entry for Israeli officials “instrumental in fomenting the unfolding disaster in Gaza.”
He called for three immediate actions: “an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid workers to Gaza.”
Additionally, Martin noted that Hamas “must answer for its crimes” and should have “no role in the future governance of Palestine, but no crime, however heinous, can justify genocide.”
