Drone Attack On Kyiv: Debris Damages Residential Buildings, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary information, debris fell on the roof of a five-story building and on non-residential structures. In the Dniprovskyi district, medics were called to a residential building," the statement said.

According to the mayor, drone debris also fell in the Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Klitschko later provided an update.

"In the Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building sustained partial damage. All emergency services are heading to the site," he wrote.

"At the moment, there is one injured person each in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Medics are working at the scene. One of the injured has been hospitalized," Klitschko clarified on his Telegram channel.

The mayor later reported another casualty.

"As of now, three people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. All of them have been hospitalized," he wrote.