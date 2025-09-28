Drone Attack On Kyiv: Debris Damages Residential Buildings, Three Injured
"In the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary information, debris fell on the roof of a five-story building and on non-residential structures. In the Dniprovskyi district, medics were called to a residential building," the statement said.
According to the mayor, drone debris also fell in the Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
Klitschko later provided an update.
"In the Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building sustained partial damage. All emergency services are heading to the site," he wrote.
"At the moment, there is one injured person each in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Medics are working at the scene. One of the injured has been hospitalized," Klitschko clarified on his Telegram channel.
The mayor later reported another casualty.
"As of now, three people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. All of them have been hospitalized," he wrote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment