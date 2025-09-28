Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Set to Establish National Drone Defense Center


2025-09-28 02:58:09
(MENAFN) Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, announced on Saturday the creation of a national drone defense center aimed at combating escalating hybrid espionage threats.

Addressing the press in Berlin, Dobrindt highlighted growing concerns over the increased drone activity across Germany and neighboring countries, emphasizing the "high threat" posed by these developments.

His statement coincided with heightened security measures in Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, following multiple drone sightings in the region—an alarming trend also observed in nearby Denmark.

According to German media, including Die Zeit, new legislation is being prepared to grant the military authority to act decisively, which may include shooting down drones under certain circumstances.

Dobrindt’s declaration underscores Germany’s urgent response to an evolving and complex aerial security challenge.

