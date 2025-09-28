OIC's IPHRC Holds Emergency Session Over Israeli Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an emergency session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to examine the grave implications of the Israeli aggression against Qatar.

The session discussed the serious humanitarian and human rights consequences of the unlawful Israeli attack on Qatar on September 9, describing it as a blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law, and a threat to regional peace, safety, and stability.

In a statement delivered on behalf of Secretary-General of the OIC H E Hissein Brahim Taha, by H E Ambassador Samir Bakr Diab, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al Quds Affairs, the organisation strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Qatar, calling it a flagrant breach of international law, including the UN Charter and the fundamental principles governing peaceful relations between states.

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and member of the IPHRC H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah stated that the Israeli aggression against Qatar has left deep wounds and humanitarian tragedies, most notably the martyrdom of six individuals, numerous injuries, and the terrorising of civilians.

As a member of the IPHRC, she strongly condemned this attack, which targeted a civilian area and posed a serious threat to residents and diplomatic missions, adding that it resulted in severe violations, including worsening health conditions for people with chronic illnesses and the temporary deprivation of education for at least 1,000 students due to damage to schools and kindergartens, in addition to acute psychological trauma suffered by children and their families.

Chairperson of the OIC's IPHRC H E Dr. Haci Ali Acikgul condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression against Qatar, saying it is an unjustified and illegitimate aggression against a sovereign state, and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the fundamental principles of international law, and international humanitarian law.

Executive Director of the OIC's IPHRC Dr. Hadi bin Ali Alyami said that this emergency session reflects their deep awareness of the gravity of the situation and their shared commitment to their responsibilities as the OIC's IPHRC, which comes in response to the serious human rights repercussions resulting from the unlawful Israeli aggression against Qatar.

President of the Human Rights Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Hala bint Mazyad Al Tuwaijri said this session comes amid a grave incident, namely the attack launched by the Israeli occupation authorities against Qatar, which carries serious repercussions for human rights and international humanitarian law, and poses a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.