Space And Time Integrates USDC Payments For ZK Coprocessing To Expand Access To Verifiable Onchain Compute

Space and Time Foundation today announced support for USDC, the fully-reserved stablecoin issued through regulated affiliates of Circle Internet Group, Inc., on the Space and Time network. The integration enables smart contract developers to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC, unlocking new possibilities for building onchain applications.

Backed by Microsoft's M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time is the purpose-built blockchain for ZK-proven data, powered by Proof of SQL , the first sub-second ZK coprocessor . The system is optimized to prove SQL database queries over millions of rows of data, enabling smart contracts to transact using real-time, ZK-proven data from onchain and offchain sources.

Developers can use Space and Time to build expressive onchain applications that integrate verifiable data from multiple sources, and feed ZK-proven results directly into smart contracts. This unlocks new possibilities for data-driven DeFi, onchain gaming, sophisticated smart contracts and more. With USDC now integrated as a payment method, developers can easily leverage Space and Time's ZK coprocessor using a widely adopted digital currency that is designed to maintain a stable value. USDC payments on the network are automatically converted into SXT, the network's native token, for use within the protocol.

“Enabling USDC payments on Space and Time is a huge milestone for the SXT ecosystem,” said Scott Dykstra, Co-Founder of Space and Time. “We're focused on empowering developers to build secure, expressive applications onchain with the industry's first sub-second ZK coprocessor, and the integration of USDC unlocks a smoother, more efficient way to power smart contracts and onchain apps at scale.”

“We're excited to see USDC live on Space and Time, a platform advancing the frontier of zero-knowledge infrastructure,” said Brian Schultz, Vice President, Corporate Development and Circle Ventures at Circle .“At Circle Ventures, we're focused on supporting teams that are building foundational technologies that make digital assets more usable, programmable and trusted across the Web3 ecosystem.”

The USDC integration follows Space and Time's recent mainnet launch and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to simplify developer workflows while scaling access to high-performance, verifiable compute.

– END –

About Space and Time

Space and Time is the blockchain for ZK-proven data, which enables smart contracts to trustlessly access and compute over data from any chain or source. Powered by Proof of SQL, a sub-second ZK coprocessor, Space and Time empowers developers to build more intelligent, data-rich applications with verifiable data.

For more information, visit : Website | X | Discord | Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About USDC

USDC is an internet-native, fully-reserved, regulated digital dollar that leverages blockchain networks to enable businesses, developers, and individuals to conduct near-real-time, low-cost global transactions. It is a leading, fully-reserved global stablecoin issued through Circle's regulated affiliates. To learn more about using or accessing USDC, visit To learn more about Circle's regulatory authorizations, visit Circle's Licenses page .