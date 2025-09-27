Maulana Forgot Who Is In Power Here: Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI File Photo

Lucknow (UP)- With a crackdown by Uttar Pradesh police after violence in Bareilly during protests related to the“I Love Muhammad” campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has sent a firm message that disruptions to law and order will not be tolerated.

“Whenever there were festivals, there was some upheaval, but now rioters will be taught a lesson in the language they understand so that their future generations will also remember (not to indulge in such actions).

“Sometimes people are not able to shun their bad habits easily. For that,

denting-painting are required... You saw this in Bareilly yesterday. A Maulana forgot who is in power,” Adityanath said, without taking any names.

The comments, made while speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event of a media house, appear to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had initially called for a protest in support of the“I Love Muhammad” campaign and was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masterminding the violence.

“He thought he could halt the system by issuing threats whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, you will be taught such a lesson that your future generations will never indulge in rioting,” CM Adityanath said.

The chief minister questioned the intent behind the public gathering.“What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend in UP before 2017, but after 2017, we have not allowed even a curfew.”