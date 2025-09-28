MECC, Alrayan Bank Join Hands For Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) and AlRayan Bank have signed a joint cooperation initiative to support national efforts in protecting meadows and preserving the environment, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, and activating partnerships between the public and private sectors.

The initiative was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Acting GCEO of AlRayan Bank Omar Al Emadi.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Maslamani and Assistant General Manager, Business Relations at AlRayan Bank Nawaf Faisal Talfat.

The initiative aims to implement practical programmes that include fencing meadows, organising regular cleaning campaigns, planting native trees and plants, and launching awareness programmes that promote environmental sustainability. A joint technical committee will also be formed to oversee implementation and measure the environmental impact.

Maslamani emphasised that the initiative represents a successful model of cooperation with the private sector and contributes to building an integrated system for meadows protection and promoting sustainable biodiversity.

For his part, Talfat said that signing the initiative reflects AlRayan Bank's commitment to its social responsibility and support for sustainability projects, noting that the bank continues to launch green financial initiatives and products that align with sustainable development goals.