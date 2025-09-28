Ministry Of Education Launches International Campaign To Protect Children In Armed Conflicts
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in cooperation with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, has launched the first phase of the global campaign to protect children in armed conflicts under the slogan“Prove It Matters.”
The initiative is organised in partnership with the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict and Unesco's Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen in Doha.
As part of preparations for the national implementation of the first phase, a foundational training workshop for teachers was held on September 24 at the Ministry's headquarters with the participation of 60 schools from both public and private sectors.
This included 30 government schools and 30 private schools, among them were Unesco-associated schools, representing a variety of curricula offered in Qatar. While the campaign is designed globally for children aged 4 to 17, its first phase in Qatar will focus on students between 10 and 15 years old, ensuring alignment with the national educational context and age-appropriate learning environments.
The campaign seeks to instil values of peace, raise students' awareness of their rights, and amplify children's voices on issues of education and protection. Innovative activities will include writing solidarity letters and creating origami peace birds carrying messages of unity, hope, and peace. These works will later be collected and showcased in international art exhibitions, including in Doha and at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in 2026.
The Ministry emphasised that this initiative reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to protecting education and childhood, and highlights its leading role in supporting humanitarian and educational efforts regionally and globally. It added that the participation of Qatari students in this campaign will open broader opportunities for engagement with peers worldwide and contribute to spreading messages of peace and human solidarity.
