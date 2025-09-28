Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Adds Dedicated AI Modules to Educational Curriculum

2025-09-28 03:01:21
(MENAFN) Russia’s Education Ministry has declared the integration of specialized artificial intelligence (AI) modules into every educational curriculum nationwide.

At an educational forum on Saturday celebrating the 80th anniversary of Russia’s atomic industry, Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov stated, "We have added dedicated AI modules to all student training programs, regardless of future professions. It doesn't matter if you're going to be a biologist, lawyer, physicist, chemist, or journalist."

Falkov stressed that upcoming professionals must grasp how to effectively utilize AI in their respective fields, emphasizing that the AI surge “demands a complete restructuring of educational processes and teaching technologies.”

He further revealed a target to train at least 15,000 specialists focused on AI development through diverse programs, "typically those tied to advanced mathematical knowledge."

This move signals Russia’s urgent push to equip its workforce with critical AI expertise amid rapidly evolving technological landscapes.

