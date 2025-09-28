Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Conflict between police, protesters end four lives in India

Conflict between police, protesters end four lives in India


2025-09-28 02:57:31
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, officials stated that protests in eastern Ladakh, which were sparked by a hunger strike for statehood and constitutional safeguards, escalated into violence, leaving at least four people dead and over 50 wounded.

A high-level police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, told a news agency that amid the people who lost their lives were civilians, and police were also among the injured.

In the Leh district, authorities have enacted curbs stating that no procession, protest, or march can proceed without getting approval.

In a video message, Kavinder Gupta, Ladakh's head administrator, called for peace and accused some groups of disrupting safety in the district "due to their own interest."

The Indian Home Ministry accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of provoking dissent. In an official statement, it was mentioned that Wangchuk had misled "people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal."

MENAFN28092025000045017640ID1110120146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search