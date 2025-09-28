Conflict between police, protesters end four lives in India
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, officials stated that protests in eastern Ladakh, which were sparked by a hunger strike for statehood and constitutional safeguards, escalated into violence, leaving at least four people dead and over 50 wounded.
A high-level police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, told a news agency that amid the people who lost their lives were civilians, and police were also among the injured.
In the Leh district, authorities have enacted curbs stating that no procession, protest, or march can proceed without getting approval.
In a video message, Kavinder Gupta, Ladakh's head administrator, called for peace and accused some groups of disrupting safety in the district "due to their own interest."
The Indian Home Ministry accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of provoking dissent. In an official statement, it was mentioned that Wangchuk had misled "people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal."
