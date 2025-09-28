Malta Embassy Marks 61 Years Of Independence, 50 Years Of Ties With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Malta in Doha marked two important anniversaries on Thursday: the 61st anniversary of Malta's independence and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malta and Qatar.

The occasion highlighted Malta's journey since independence and the strengthening bonds between the two nations.

“At independence, Malta faced serious challenges, with no natural resources and the scars of the Second World War still visible,” said Malta Ambassador to Qatar H E Simon Pullicino, addressing the gathering.“Over the decades, however, the country diversified its economy, built modern infrastructure, and eventually joined the European Union,” he added in his speech.

The Maltese ambassador addressing the event.

“Today, Malta is one of Europe's fastest-growing economies, with strong fundamentals that continue to attract investment. Tourism remains a cornerstone of this success, with a record 4 million visitors expected this year-nearly eight times Malta's population,” Pullicino added.

Beyond economics, he noted, Malta also stands as a cultural bridge between Europe, North Africa, and the Arab world.“Its unique position and its Semitic-based Maltese language, the only official Semitic language in the EU, embody this blending of histories and identities.”

The event was attended by huge gathering of diplomats and officials including Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al-Mannai, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, European Union Ambassador to Qatar and Kuwait, H E Cristian Tudor.

The Ambassador of Malta highlighted Malta's relations with Qatar since formal diplomatic ties were established 50 years ago. High-level visits have been central to this relationship, including President George Vella's visit in 2022, the 2024 visit of Dr. Lydia Abela, and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg's visit in January 2025. Political consultations, held in both Valletta and Doha, continue to reinforce this dialogue. The reintroduction of direct flights between Doha and Valletta by Qatar Airways in July 2025 has further enhanced connectivity, creating opportunities for business, tourism, and cultural exchange, he said, adding the Maltese Embassy in Doha, established four years ago, has also played a key role in consolidating ties.

Ambassador Pullicino underlined that Malta and Qatar both emphasise diplomacy, dialogue, and respect for international law.“Malta has commended Qatar's mediation efforts in the Middle East and firmly condemned attacks on Qatari sovereignty.” In alignment with its foreign policy, Malta has also formally recognised the State of Palestine, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid access, and the release of hostages. The country reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, warning that this goal faces grave threats.

In addition to developments in the Middle East, Malta expressed concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine. It urged the international community to pursue peace grounded in respect for borders, human rights, and the UN Charter.

The Ambassador stressed that Malta and Qatar share a commitment to diplomacy that is constant, constructive, and forward-looking.“With deepening partnerships and enhanced connectivity, both nations aim to continue building on five decades of strong relations while advancing a shared vision of peace and stability in their regions and beyond.”