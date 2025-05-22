403
Philippine President Calls for Cabinet Resignations After Mid-Term Vote Setback
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has requested the resignation of his cabinet secretaries following disappointing results for administration-backed candidates in the May 12 mid-term elections, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Thursday.
The PCO explained that the reshuffle "is aimed at giving the president the elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve in line with his administration's re-calibrated priorities."
"This step marks a clear transition from the early phase of governance to a more focused and performance-driven approach," said the PCO.
The PCO reassured the public that government operations would remain "uninterrupted" throughout the transition.
Elected president in 2022, Marcos has three more years to complete his six-year term, which ends in 2028.
In the recent elections, only six senatorial candidates supported by Marcos secured seats in the senate, a result that did not meet expectations.
