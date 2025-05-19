Al Faleh Educational Holding Hosts Quran Memorization Contest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding hosted“Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani (may God have mercy on him) – Quran Memorization Competition 2025” for the 20th consecutive year, which is considered one of the most prominent Quranic events in Qatar, under the generous patronage and supervision of Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding.

This year's competition witnessed a significant increase in the number of participating schools and students, reflecting the growing impact of this event in supporting and honoring Quran memorization and excellence.

The competition commenced on April 13, 2025, and concluded with a grand award ceremony on May 15, 2025. Preparations began in early February 2025, with invitations sent via email to all schools in Qatar, detailing the competition system, categories, prize values, and participation guidelines.

As usual, the competition was divided into two sections, each with its own rules, prizes, and procedures. The first section was for students of Doha Academy from kindergarten to secondary school, while the second section was for all schools in Qatar. All participants were tested on the premises of Doha Academy.

In the first phase, 214 schools participated, including independent schools, community schools, international schools, kindergartens, and all branches of Doha Academy. A total of 555 students participated in the competition.

Among the jurors was Sheikh Abdul Salam Qandeel, an imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, who received high readings from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif. In addition, he has served as an arbitrator in many international competitions. The general supervisor and organiser of the competition was Sheikh Yousri Elsaka, the coordinator of the sharia sciences at Doha Academy.

The final ceremony was held at the Academy's headquarters in Al Waab on Friday, May 15, 2025, at 6pm, under the patronage of Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani. All finalists, their families, and coordinators from the winning schools were invited.

The ceremony programme included various segments, and awards were presented in recognition of the students' accuracy and depth of memorization.

Edward Cooper, Principal of Doha Academy, spoke about the significance of organizing such a valuable competition:“This year's competition was exceptional in terms of both organization and the high level of memorization demonstrated by the participants. We are grateful to Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani for her continuous support of this event.”

A representative of Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani, along with the judging panel and the principal, distributed the awards to the winners. All supervisors, participants, and parents praised the effort put into the competition and its excellent organization and preparation. They also appreciated the ceremony and its segments, thanking the school for the warm reception and Sheikha Anwar for her generous patronage of the event.