Sir Gadfly Unveils Fiat Prison - Two 1/1 Bitcoin-Inscribed Lenticulars Debut At Inscribing Vegas 2025

“BURN” - One of two museum-grade, LED-backlit lenticulars featured in the Fiat Prison exhibit by Sir Gadfly. Inscribed 1:1 on Bitcoin as a native Ordinal, the piece includes a recursive musical score and over 2.5MB of on-chain data. Shown here: the hooded

“OBEY” - One of two 1/1 LED-backlit lenticulars from Sir Gadfly's Fiat Prison exhibit. Inscribed natively on Bitcoin as a recursive Ordinal, the piece includes a fully on-chain musical score. The imprisoned knight-glitched, spectral, and fading-symbolizes

Witness the uprising: F!3T of CH403 by Sir Gadfly-a raw, unyielding force crashing into the hallowed GAMMA Prints series. Forged in glitch and chaos, it pulses with the clenched fist of protest, the grit of the streets, and the untamed heart of the Bitcoi

A first in Bitcoin art history: One-of-a-kind lenticular installation paired with an Ordinal inscription. Only two exist-one will be auctioned.

- Sir GadflyGOLD COUNTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bitcoin-native glitch artist Sir Gadfly will unveil two unique works-BURN and OBEY-at Inscribing Vegas , a Nolcha Shows satellite event during the 2025 Bitcoin Conference (May 27–29, Venetian Expo, Las Vegas).These LED-backlit lenticulars (18" x 27") shimmer with depth and glitch-driven motion. As viewers move, the physical art shifts-revealing themes of rebellion, obedience, and resistance. Each is paired with a Bitcoin Ordinal-a digital artifact permanently inscribed on Bitcoin's base layer, distinct from Ethereum-based NFTs.A groundbreaking hybrid, each piece blends physical and digital. The on-chain frames, stored as recursive Ordinals, shift when mobile viewers tilt their devices. On desktop or display, a coded animation mirrors the effect. An interactive on-chain musical score amplifies the emotional pulse.Together, the works form a complex recursive inscription series, encoded on rare Block 9 450X satoshis, mined in Bitcoin's earliest days.OBEY depicts a glitch-bound knight trapped in obedience.BURN portrays a hooded rebel sparking revolt under surveillance.“This isn't an NFT,” says Sir Gadfly.“It's a visual ghost-an artifact alive on Bitcoin's blockchain.”Only two exist:– BURN remains in the artist's private collection.– OBEY will be auctioned in Q3 2025 via a leading Bitcoin Ordinals marketplace.The winner receives both the physical lenticular and its Ordinal.The Fiat Prison installation invites visitors into a symbolic jail cell to explore digital confinement and unlock exclusive collectibles via QR code. Photo ops and giveaways-including signed prints-deepen the experience. But the art remains the focus: rare, recursive, and timeless.Sir Gadfly is known for Break Me Free (inscribed on a Block 78 satoshi mined by Hal Finney) and glitch collections h00dlums and RECC0DE. He's credited with:– Merging animated lenticulars with Bitcoin Ordinals– Creating interactive, Bitcoin-native experiences through recursion– Using Bitcoin as a canvas for truth, beyond its role as currencyCollectors can explore Gadfly's latest 1/1, F!3T of CH403 , live on Gamma-a glitch-charged tribute to Bitcoin's spirit.Bitcoin Ordinals are booming, with a projected $4.5B market by late 2025. Fiat Prison proves they're not just thriving-they're shaping the future of digital art.To learn more, visit gadflyCollectors, press, and Bitcoin fans are invited to experience Fiat Prison on May 27 at Vu Studios during Inscribing Vegas.Mugshots optional. History, guaranteed.Media kits, high-res visuals, and private showings available upon request.Contact:

Skyler Wilde

Sir Gadfly Media Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.