Top BSF Official Emphasises Need For Heightened Vigilance On Indo-B’Desh Border
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that Agrawal, a senior IPS officer, underlined the maximum vigil along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure a prompt and effective response to any adverse situation.
The BSF ADG (Eastern Command), Kolkata, reviewed the current security scenario along the India-Bangladesh international border during his visit to the force's Guwahati frontier.
BSF's Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Sukhdev Raj along with staff officers briefed the ADG on the current security arrangements and operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh international boundary.
The insights into the unrest in Bangladesh, the emerging security challenges and measures being taken to curb cross-border crimes were also discussed.
During his visit, Agrawal also held a formal meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday and apprised him on the matters related to border security.
Sarma lauded the excellent operational efforts of BSF for safeguarding the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam, the spokesman said.
The BSF ADG also met Assam's Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and discussed the prevailing security scenario along the India-Bangladesh international boundary.
He praised the BSF personnel deployed along the international border for effective domination and commendable duties.
Earlier this month ADG Agrawal replaced Ravi Gandhi, who has now taken over as ADG (Logistics) at the BSF Headquarters in Delhi.
The BSF's Eastern Command is looking after the security of the 4,096-km International Border with Bangladesh along the five states of West Bengal (2216 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam ( 263 km).
