BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways

BTSE is excited to announce a month-long celebration for Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025, featuring a massive 5.22 million USDT prize pool across multiple trading competitions, engaging community events including exclusive giveaways, and a global photo contest. From April 26 to May 26, BTSE is offering crypto traders and enthusiasts around the world an opportunity to participate in the promotions.

Limited-Edition Community Giveaway

Event Period: April 26 – May 10, 2025

Participants who join BTSE's official Telegram community (@BTSEcom) before May 10 can enter a lucky draw for a limited-edition BTSE Pizza Day disposable camera.

Bitcoin Pizza Day Photo Contest with $1,000 Top Prize

Event Period: May 11, 2025, 00:00 - May 26, 2025, 23:59 (UTC+0)

Participants can celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day by capturing creative photos that showcase Bitcoin culture and BTSE spirit:



Participants should use the BTSE limited edition disposable camera or any camera/smartphone.

Post their photos on social media with the hashtag #BTSEPizzaDay. Photos featuring BTSE merchandise, pizza check-ins, parties, or personal stories are encouraged.

Prizes:



Best Picture Award: $1,000 USDT (1 winner)

Most Popular Award: Split $1,000 USDT (multiple winners) Participation Award: Pizza vouchers (multiple winners, high winning chances)

Evaluation & Timeline:



Entries submitted by May 26, 23:59 (UTC+0) qualify.

Winners announced May 30, with rewards distributed within 7 working days. Social media engagement (likes, comments, shares) will influence judging.

Bitcoin Pizza Day Trading Competition – $5,220,000 USDT in Prizes

Event Period: April 26, 2025, 00:00 - May 26, 2025, 23:59 (UTC+0)

BTSE's flagship trading event offers several opportunities to earn rewards:



Deposit Bonus: Users who deposit ≥52.2 USDT and complete any Bitcoin trade (spot, AutoTrader, or futures) can receive up to 10% back, capped at $522. New users receive double rewards during the event.

BTC Staking Promotion: Users can lock BTC for 31 days and earn a boosted 5.22% annualized yield.

AutoTrader Challenge: Users can complete 10 profitable AutoTrader strategies and earn a $15.2 BTSE bonus.

Spot Trading Showdown: Users can trade selected spot pairs (BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, ADA/USDT, SOL/USDT, DOGE/USDT, SUI/USDT, PEPE/USDT, TRX/USDT, BTSE/USDT), and reach at least 5,000 USDT in volume to split rewards, with 1st place winning 3,000 USDT. Futures Trading Competition: Users can trade selected futures pairs and rank in the top 1,000 by profit, with a minimum 50,000 USDT volume to split rewards. The top trader wins 5,000 USDT.

Full details, including terms and conditions for each campaign, are available on the official BTSE event page .

About Bitcoin Pizza Day

Bitcoin Pizza Day commemorates the first real-world Bitcoin purchase on May 22, 2010, when 10,000 BTC bought two pizzas - a historic moment marking Bitcoin's journey toward mainstream adoption.

About BTSE