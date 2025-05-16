Education Not Just To Get Degree But To Make Useful Life, Says MP Guv
The Governor said on Friday that in the blind race of modern life, youth are being deprived of the joy of living, therefore, youths need to adopt a lifestyle of coexistence with nature.
He asserted that knowledge gained through education should be used in the service of humanity.
Governor Patel made these assertions addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGTU) in Bhopal.
"Students should remain sensitive toward family and society. They should have a sense of gratitude toward parents, teachers, community, and society and also a commitment to uplift the underprivileged," Patel said.
Addressing the gathering of students and teachers, the Governor added that happiness is not achieved by attaining material, it comes from spiritual joy, helping those in need, and acts of service.
He called for education to play a role in creating a social environment that focuses not on the display of service work, but on its outcomes.
"Convocation day is an important turning point in life, where students have to decide about their careers and the next stage of life. The obtained degree will lead them to a world full of unlimited opportunities and possibilities," Governor Patel said.
"During their time on campus, students have experienced memorable moments and made lifelong friendships. They have received invaluable lessons and abundant knowledge," he added.
"All this will prove useful in various situations in the future," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment