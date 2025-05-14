Assisted Dying Bill: Religious Mps Were More Likely To Oppose Law Change In First Round Of Voting
|Total
|642
|331 (52%)
|276 (43%)
|35 (5%)
|Female
|261
|143 (55%)
|107 (41%)
|11 (4.2%)
|Ethnic MP
|90
|30 (33%)
|57 (63%)
|3 (3.3%)
|LGBT
|71
|49 (69%)
|18 (25%)
|4 (5.6%)
|Elected As
|Labour
|411
|236 (57%)
|155 (38%)
|20 (4.9%)
|Conservative
|121
|23 (19%)
|93 (77%)
|5 (4.1%)
|Liberal Democrat
|72
|61 (85%)
|11 (15%)
|0 (0%)
|Scottish National Party
|9
|0 (0%)
|0 (0%)
|9 (100%)
|Independent
|6
|0 (0%)
|6 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|Democratic Unionist Party
|5
|0 (0%)
|5 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|Reform UK
|5
|3 (60%)
|2 (40%)
|0 (0%)
|Green Party
|4
|4 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|0 (0%)
|Plaid Cymru
|4
|3 (75%)
|1 (25%)
|0 (0%)
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|2
|1 (50%)
|0 (0%)
|1 (50%)
|Alliance
|1
|0 (0%)
|1 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|1
|0 (0%)
|1 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|Ulster Unionist Party
|1
|0 (0%)
|1 (100%)
|0 (0%)
|MP Religion
|None
|234
|179 (76%)
|43 (18%)
|12 (5.1%)
|Christian (all)
|351
|132 (38%)
|199 (57%)
|20 (5.7%)
|Catholic
|35
|7 (20%)
|26 (74%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Muslim
|25
|2 (8.0%)
|21 (84%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Jewish
|13
|8 (62%)
|4 (31%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Sikh
|12
|8 (67%)
|4 (33%)
|0 (0%)
|Hindu
|6
|2 (33%)
|4 (67%)
|0 (0%)
|Buddhist
|1
|0 (0%)
|1 (100%)
|0 (0%)
Note: the vote tallies differ from that given by the parliament website because I have included tellers for both sides, and correctly assigned MPs who voted in both lobbies as abstentions.
In the first vote, female MPs were slightly more likely to vote for assisted dying than against it. LGBT MPs leaned heavily towards support (with 69% voting in favour of the law change). And minority ethnic MPs leaned heavily in the opposite directions – with 63% voting against.
Perhaps predictably, given the prime minister's open support for assisted dying, Labour MPs supported the bill, with 57% voting in favour and 38% against.
The Liberal Democrats were overwhelmingly supportive – 85% backed it – whereas 77% of Conservative MPs voted against. All Northern Irish unionist parties – as well as the independent unionist MP – voted against the bill, with no abstentions.
Reform UK MPs were split, with two against and three in favour (albeit one of the three, the now-suspended Rupert Lowe, only after a survey of his own constituents).
But there is an interesting story unfolding on the left of politics. The 2024 general election saw challenges to Labour from both the Green Party and so-called Gaza independents. In this free vote, we see the contrasting social views between these two groups play out.
All Green MPs supported assisted dying, while all Gaza independents – and Jeremy Corbyn – opposed it. This divide echoes Maria Sobolewska and Robert Ford's framework in Brexitland , which distinguishes between“conviction identity liberals” and“ethnic minority 'necessity liberals'”.
The latter group aligns with conviction liberals on issues of discrimination due to self-interest, but often diverges on broader socially liberal issues such as assisted dying. Issues like assisted dying lay bare the tensions within this coalition.Identifying religion in parliament
Religion is a personal matter so there is no official database that records the religious affiliation of MPs. It is therefore often impossible to test how religious views interact with voting behaviour. To address this gap, I built a dataset using a three-step methodology to determine MPs' religious affiliation.
Among MPs (excluding the Speaker and Sinn Fein MPs, who don't take their seats), 54.7% (351) are Christian, including 5.5% (35) who are Catholic; 36.4% (234) have no religion; 3.9% (25) are Muslim; 2% (13) are Jewish; 1.9% (12) are Sikh; 0.9% (6) are Hindu; and 0.2% (1) is Buddhist.
To work this out, I look first to see if an MP is a member of a religiously based group, such as Christians in Parliament. They are classified as belonging to that religion. Second, if an MP has publicly stated their religious beliefs – say, in a speech or interview – they are also classified accordingly.
Labour MP John Healey is sworn in with a bible. Flickr/UK Parliament , CC BY-NC-ND
These first two steps, however, cover only a fraction of MPs. Fortunately, all MPs are required to take an oath of allegiance to the Crown when sworn in. This oath can be made on a religious text or as a non-religious affirmation, and crucially MPs can choose which text to swear on, making this decision a meaningful and publicly visible indication of belief.
That brings us to step three: the religious text (or lack thereof) used in the swearing-in ceremony is taken as an additional source of evidence for classification.
These three sources are used in order of priority. For example, Tim Farron is a member of Christians in Parliament and has spoken openly about his faith, yet he chose to affirm without using a religious text. Even so, he is classified as Christian based on the first two criteria.
Rushanara Ali was one of the Labour MPs who voted against the bill at its second reading. UK Parliament/Flickr
What has been particularly interesting in this case has been the different voting patterns between Christian groups. I was able to set these groups apart because when MPs swear in, Catholics usually request specific versions of the Bible – such as the New Jerusalem Bible – whereas others might simply ask for“the Bible” and are given the King James Version.
Treating Catholics as a distinct category allows for greater nuance in the analysis of the religious composition of parliament. A full breakdown of the religion of MPs, and the data used for this project, can be found here .
We'll soon be able to see how these markers interact with voting in the third reading.
