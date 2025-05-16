MP Govt Sends Proposal To Centre, IOA To Host National Games In 2028
He added on Friday that hosting the National Games in Madhya Pradesh will be a matter of pride for the state, and he assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to get this opportunity.
The National Games are proposed to be held between January and March in 2028.
"The state government is committed to advancing Madhya Pradesh in the field of sports. We will leave no stone unturned in developing sports and athletes," the Chief Minister said.
Chairing a meeting with State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang, Chief Minister Yadav instructed officials of the sports department to ensure timely and comprehensive preparations for the National Games.
The Chief Minister highlighted that water tourism is being actively promoted in the state.
He directed that visitors to Bhopal should be able to enjoy natural and real experiences of water sports at both the upper and lower lakes, with all necessary amenities and arrangements in place.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations for Asian Rowing Championship, which will be held between October 14 to 19, 2025, at the Water Sports Training Centre in Bhopal.
Around 450 athletes from more than 22 countries, along with 100 technical officials and 12 jury members, as well as water sports enthusiasts, are expected to participate.
Chief Minister Yadav instructed that preparations for the Asian Rowing Championship should begin immediately.
Landscaping and leveling work at the venue should be completed promptly, he said.
He also proposed showcasing traditional Indian sports like Mallakhamb through international demo events and suggested including games like tug of war, Indian-style archery, shooting ball, and 'pithoo' in the Khelo Madhya Pradesh Games.
Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the need for coordination between the Sports Department and departments like School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education and Tribal Affairs to nurture athletic talent.
