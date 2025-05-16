Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria's Foreign Affairs Chief Highlights Developments In Diplomacy, National Recovery

2025-05-16 08:03:56
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 17 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian foreign affairs chief, Asaad al-Shibani, said yesterday that, Syria has entered a new phase of political and diplomatic engagement, rooted in national interest.

Speaking to the state-run Ikhbariya TV, al-Shibani underscored the focus of the current phase, on enhancing stability, fostering a secure investment climate, and initiating reconstruction efforts.

Al-Shibani also pointed to recent diplomatic developments, highlighting their acceptance at both regional and international levels, as Syria takes a new path.

The remarks come as Syria seeks to re-establish global ties and attract investment, following U.S. President, Donald Trump's announcement to lift sanctions on the country.

Trump announced at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that, the U.S. would lift sanctions on Syria, in a major policy shift, and held a meeting with Syrian interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, on Wednesday.– NNN-SANA

