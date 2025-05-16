Iraq Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Cause, Urges Arab Unity Against Israeli Attacks On Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 17 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, here yesterday reaffirmed Iraq's support for the Palestinian cause, and urged a unified Arab stance against Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

During his meeting with visiting Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, who is in Baghdad to attend the upcoming 34th Arab League Summit, Rashid voiced Iraq's full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, primarily their right to establish an independent state, read a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

“The ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip requires a unified and strong Arab position, that expresses the will of solidarity and effective support for the Palestinian people,” Rashid said, adding that, the upcoming summit paves the way for sustaining Arab solidarity in supporting the Palestinian cause.

According to the statement, Abbas praised Iraq's stance towards the Palestinian cause, its hosting of the upcoming summit, and the platform it represents that allows the international community to hear the voice of the Palestinian people.

Also yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, met with Abbas, during which the two sides expressed aligned positions on regional challenges and developments, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and the urgent need to end the“Israeli aggression” on Gaza, read a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office.

The summit, scheduled for today in Baghdad, will focus centrally on the Palestinian issue. It marks the second such event hosted by Iraq since the 2003 U.S. invasion.– NNN-NINA