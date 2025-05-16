If China Can Rise, Why Can't India?

MENAFN - Asia Times) It's not the easy questions that shape a nation. It's not comfort that builds greatness. If history has taught us anything, it's this: Real progress is born from discomfort.

Too often, societies fall into the trap of playing it safe – protecting old beliefs, avoiding friction, and choosing the path of least resistance. But no great story, no lasting success, has ever come from staying comfortable. Nations, like individuals, are destroyed not by what they face but by what they refuse to face.

Across history, the fate of countries has not hinged solely on wars, leaders, or wealth, but on their willingness to ask the uncomfortable questions. The ones that hurt. The ones that unearth contradictions, threaten pride and force a reckoning with the past.

Refusing to confront uncomfortable truths can be more damaging than any external threat. The Soviet Union collapsed not from outside pressure, but from its refusal to question its rigid ideology. The lesson is not that questioning guarantees success. It's that the refusal to question guarantees failure.

If America hadn't asked why African Americans were treated as second-class citizens, it might still be trapped in deeper institutional racism. The civil rights movement was born from confrontation, not comfort.

After WWII, Germany asked how it allowed the Holocaust to happen, choosing to confront its past. By remembering, not denying, it transformed from aggressor to the moral anchor of Europe.