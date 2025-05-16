SSU Uncovers FSB Mole Guiding Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Forces
The SSU reported this, as relayed by Ukrinform.
According to the SSU, the investigation established that the traitor was a 31-year-old driver of the assault regiment, engaged in combat missions on the Kursk front.
He granted the Russian FSB remote access to his mobile phone, allowing the invaders to track his real-time geolocation.
This made it possible for the Russians to use him as a "live beacon" to guide strikes on Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Before the strikes, the Russians would send him messages instructing him to immediately leave the strike zone.
Later, the suspect deserted his military unit and traveled to Kharkiv, where he awaited further instructions from his FSB handler.
The agent expected to receive an evacuation plan to Russia, which the Russian operative had promised him.
The SSU operatives arrested the suspect at his home in Kharkiv and seized a mobile phone containing evidence of his collaboration with the enemy.
Simultaneously, the SSU conducted a range of measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops at the front line.
Based on the evidence, the SSU has charged the suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.
The traitor is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The special operation was carried out by thr SSU officers in Kharkiv region under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Defense Prosecution Office of the Eastern Region.Read also: SSU detains four pro-Russian agitator
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU had also detained a contract soldier from one of the Ukrainian brigades in Kharkiv region, who passed coordinates of his combat unit in the Kupiansk direction to the Russians.
Photo: SSU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment