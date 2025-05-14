Geological Survey Launched For Metals In Liberated Territories

Geological exploration and assessment of black and non-ferrous metal deposits are set to begin in Azerbaijan's recently liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the unified public procurement portal.

As part of the planned services, drilling and auxiliary works will be carried out across several key sites.

Specifically, the exploration activities will be conducted in the Galaychilar area of the Aghdam and Aghdara districts, as well as in the Gizilgaya and Bina sites in the Khojavend district, and the Kohnekend area in the Lachin district.

The Geological Exploration Agency has already initiated the project and estimates that the work will cost approximately 194,600 manats.

This initiative is seen as part of broader efforts to assess the mineral wealth of the formerly occupied territories and to prepare the groundwork for future mining and industrial development.