Ukraine Submitting Data On Forced Mobilization Of Ukrainians In Occupied Territories To ICC PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is documenting all Russian crimes related to the forced mobilization of Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories (TOT). As of now, several hundred thousand war crimes have been recorded, including cases of forced mobilization.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the Government Q&A Hour in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

"Of course, we are aware of such facts [of forced mobilization – ed.]. A large number of Russian prisoners of war are actually residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - they are essentially Ukrainians. All these incidents are being documented by the Prosecutor General's Office and our law enforcement agencies. They are being submitted to the International Criminal Court, which classifies them both as war crimes and as violations of international military conventions. As of today, several hundred thousand war crimes have been documented. Among them are the cases you've mentioned, which are being recorded by our law enforcement agencies and submitted to the ICC-the International Criminal Court. The ICC will give these actions proper legal assessment. This is what Ukraine can do at this stage," Shmyhal stated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine became the 125th state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Starting from January 1, 2025, Ukraine will enjoy full membership rights in the ICC, including participation in elections and the ability to propose amendments.