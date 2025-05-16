MS GDC Srinagar Denies Service Rule Violations

In a written rebuttal shared with this newspaper, Prof. Shah submitted what he described as“documentary evidence” to counter the claims.

“I have much more supporting material in my defence,” he said, asserting that his additional charge as Medical Superintendent is officially sanctioned in light of administrative gaps. Shah said that his additional charge as MS, alongside his primary role as Professor of Prosthodontics, is in accordance with existing government practices, especially in the absence of recruitment rules for administrative posts like MS, Deputy MS, and others. “I am officially Professor of Prosthodontics with additional charge/duty of MS because, in the absence of recruitment rules for positions like MS, Deputy MS, and others, several faculty members in our institution have been assigned additional roles,” Shah noted.

He pointed out that such dual or multiple responsibilities are common practice across both Govt Medical Colleges (GMCs) and Dental Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu.“Scores of other faculty members are handling various portfolios-academics, sports, disciplinary committees, NABH, PG Review Programs, and more,” he added.

On the controversy surrounding the Department of Dental Materials, Shah clarified that there is no formal position of Head of Department (HoD) in such institutions.“Official designations are restricted to Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, and Principal. There's no post of HoD,” he said.

He further pointed out that there are no officially designated HoDs in GDC Srinagar, and the official ranks remain limited to Lecturers, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors, and Principal. Shah added that the department of Prosthodontics is the only one with two sanctioned professors.

“The government assigned the MS responsibility to one of the two professors of prosthodontics, so that academic work in the department doesn't suffer. All the other 17 departments in GDC Srinagar and Jammu have only one Professor each,” he said.

He also addressed the use of official transport, stating that all officials-including MS-use government vehicles strictly for duty-related purposes like attending official meetings.“Such usage is in line with established norms and not for any personal purpose,” he clarified.

Referring to the harassment allegations reportedly probed earlier, Shah highlighted his professional record.“I have consistently received 'Excellent' remarks from my Head of Institution-Principal/Dean-since my joining in 2002,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Sandeep Kaur, Principal of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, told Kashmir Observer that Shah has been working on these posts for the last six years.“Who are we to challenge it?” she said, adding that the decision was made by the government and that the institution has no role in the matter.

