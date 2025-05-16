Tributes Pour In As Mortal Remains Of Martyred BSF Jawan Arrives In Patna
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several other leaders and officials, paid floral tribute to the braveheart at the Patna airport.
The atmosphere was filled with emotion as the state bid farewell to one of its valiant sons.
Manish Kumar, a resident of Kauakol village in Nawada district, was serving as an Army Nursing Assistant.
Amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, he had been assigned frontline duties in Jammu and Kashmir, where he laid down his life while defending the nation.
He is among four brave soldiers from Bihar recently martyred in the line of duty, including BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, a resident of Chhapra district, martyred in the RS Pura sector during Pakistani firing.
Ram Babu Singh, an Army jawan from Siwan, also lost his life while defending the border.
Sikandar Raut, a soldier posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara laid down his life for the nation on May 13.
Sikandar, who had joined the Indian Army in 2011, was serving with the 47 Rashtriya Rifles.
He had earlier been posted in Meerut, Delhi and Ranchi, but was recently transferred to the conflict-prone Kupwara region amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.
Following the ceremonial tribute at the airport, the body of martyr Manish Kumar was sent to his native village in Nawada, where the local administration and villagers prepared to bid their final farewell with full state honours on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Cabinet has approved a cash compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of soldiers martyred in Operation Sindoor, marking a significant gesture of solidarity and respect from the state government.
