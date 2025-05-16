Poland Prepares New Military Aid Package For Ukraine - Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine worth 200 million euros.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz in an interview with European Pravda .

“We transferred the most at the beginning of the war. However, we are still sending further packages. At the end of last year, we handed over the 46th package worth about 230 million euros, which includes ammunition, corporate systems, spare parts, and other things that serve soldiers. We are preparing the 47th package worth about 200 million euros, which will be delivered in the coming months,” the diplomat said.

Łukasiewicz noted that since 2022, Poland has handed over 318 tanks, 536 combat vehicles of various types, 136 artillery systems of various calibers, 10 aircraft, 10 combat helicopters to Ukraine, and has trained almost 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its territory and provides logistics to the Ukrainian army.

“This is an example of our brotherhood in arms,” he emphasized and added that the Ukrainian military recognizes the satisfactory level of assistance.

Commenting on the possibility of transferring MiG-29 aircraft, the Chargé d'Affaires noted that Poland is gradually withdrawing them from its arsenal, replacing them with F-16s, and their transfer to Ukraine is quite possible, as the relevant negotiations are still ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlie that Warsaw would help a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine by supporting the so-called air bridge, ensuring the security of the hub with aid for Ukraine, and protecting the border with Russia and Belarus.