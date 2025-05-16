'I Came To Al Ittihad To Win!': Fabinho, Kante, Aouar And Co React To SPL Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Jeddah, May 16 (IANS) Al Ittihad are officially Saudi Pro League Champions following their title-clinching victory at Al Raed on Thursday night. The Jeddah club, last champions two seasons ago, reclaimed the crown with two full match weeks to spare, when goals from Steven Bergwijn, Danilo Pereira and Abdulrahman Al Obud sealed the decisive win in Buraidah. Understandably, confirmation that the top-flight trophy is heading back to the port city on the shores of the Red Sea sparked wild celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City.

“This title is very important for me. I came to Al Ittihad to win, to keep winning. This is my ambition as a player. Thank God, it's one more title in my career. Everywhere I have been, I won! One more league, the Saudi league,” former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho said to SPL's media team.

2018 FIFA World Cup winner N'Golo Kante revealed he was satisfied after lifting the trophy. "Honestly, I am feeling a lot of joy. It's a new league; last year it was a bit difficult but this season we led the league from the beginning to the end. It's a real satisfaction to have accomplished this effort all together," added Kante.

Laurent Blanc's men came from behind to triumph 3-1 in Buraidah and claim the top-flight trophy with two rounds to spare. The victory lifted Al Ittihad nine points clear at the summit, meaning Al Hilal could match them on points but would still lose out because of their inferior head-to-head record.

“I am very happy, very proud. Winning a league is always tough, so I am very happy. And to win it with my friends, it's a lot of pride. As you can see, it's like we play at home every week - it's cool!,” said former Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

"I am very happy because it's my first title. In only five months here, to get this is so beautiful, so big. For me and my family, we are very happy! This is crazy, so crazy!" added former Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernandez.