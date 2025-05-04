403
S-Africa accuses Israel of rights violations at World Court
(MENAFN) In a historic legal move, South Africa has brought a comprehensive case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing it of grave violations of international law and human rights, particularly in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Leading the South African delegation, Zane Dangor, Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, described the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He stated that Israel had violated a ceasefire mediated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, and reimposed a complete blockade, cutting off critical aid. According to Dangor, aid groups are warning of impending famine, and Israel is deliberately obstructing humanitarian efforts. The death toll has reportedly exceeded 52,000, with Gaza becoming what the UN Secretary-General described as a “killing field.”
Dangor asserted that Israel’s actions contravene the Fourth Geneva Convention, which protects civilians under occupation. He also accused Israel of annexing parts of the West Bank and extending its laws into East Jerusalem—moves that violate international prohibitions against acquiring land by force. He characterized these policies as an attempt to impose an apartheid-like system and suppress Palestinian self-determination.
Advocate Nokukhanya Jele elaborated on Israel’s legal obligations under international rulings, noting that the ICJ had issued binding orders in January, March, and May 2024, requiring Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza. She argued that Israel has ignored these obligations and escalated restrictions, particularly after banning the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), despite the agency operating in line with its international mandate.
Jele highlighted how Israeli-imposed restrictions, such as widespread aid bans and cumbersome permit systems, violate the laws of occupation and erode the rights of Palestinians to live freely and securely.
State Law Advisor Jamie Hendricks added that under international law, starvation cannot be used as a method of warfare. He condemned Israel’s blockade, describing it as collective punishment of a civilian population under unlawful occupation. Citing a UN Special Rapporteur’s report from July 2024, Hendricks claimed Israel had systematically used hunger as a tool of war, pushing conditions in Gaza toward genocide.
He stressed that Palestinians have an inherent right to life and self-determination—rights that cannot be suspended, even in wartime. Hendricks called on the ICJ to demand Israel immediately cease its unlawful actions, allow humanitarian aid, compensate victims, and reinstate UN agencies like UNRWA to their operational roles.
Finally, he urged the UN and international community not to recognize Israel’s illegal measures, such as UNRWA’s expulsion, and to continue supporting Palestinian human rights without obstruction.
