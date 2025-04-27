403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elon Musk Makes Fun of Zelensky’s Claims
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the U.S. government efficiency advisor and tech billionaire, has mocked Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that all U.S. aid to Ukraine is fully accounted for.
Based on U.S. Leader Donald Trump, Washington has sent roughly USD200 billion to Kyiv, with Trump suggesting that these funds should be recouped by granting access to Ukrainian mineral resources.
Zelensky, however, has repeatedly contested Trump’s calculation, including in a recent interview on Thursday.
He insisted, “We have complete reporting, accounting, absolutely transparent,” in his conversation with Ben Shapiro.
Zelensky emphasized that both foreign and domestic auditors strictly monitor all Western aid, dismissing Trump’s numbers as Russian "fake news."
Senator Mike Lee shared a video of Zelensky’s remarks on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.
Musk responded with, “Funniest thing I’ve read all day,” adding two rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis.
During the interview, Zelensky told Shapiro that Ukrainian records show around USD105 billion in U.S. aid, mainly in the form of military equipment.
He assured that none of the weapons had been sold on the black market, referencing documents from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
Zelensky clarified that he was not questioning Trump’s estimate but was simply reporting the actual “output” on Ukraine’s end.
Based on U.S. Leader Donald Trump, Washington has sent roughly USD200 billion to Kyiv, with Trump suggesting that these funds should be recouped by granting access to Ukrainian mineral resources.
Zelensky, however, has repeatedly contested Trump’s calculation, including in a recent interview on Thursday.
He insisted, “We have complete reporting, accounting, absolutely transparent,” in his conversation with Ben Shapiro.
Zelensky emphasized that both foreign and domestic auditors strictly monitor all Western aid, dismissing Trump’s numbers as Russian "fake news."
Senator Mike Lee shared a video of Zelensky’s remarks on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.
Musk responded with, “Funniest thing I’ve read all day,” adding two rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis.
During the interview, Zelensky told Shapiro that Ukrainian records show around USD105 billion in U.S. aid, mainly in the form of military equipment.
He assured that none of the weapons had been sold on the black market, referencing documents from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
Zelensky clarified that he was not questioning Trump’s estimate but was simply reporting the actual “output” on Ukraine’s end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment