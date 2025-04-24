403
White House claims Zelensky megaphoning diplomacy
(MENAFN) The White House has expressed frustration with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for publicly discussing sensitive details of peace negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. This criticism came after Zelensky rejected a US-proposed peace framework, which included territorial concessions to Russia, such as recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. The White House response, including the decision by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to skip a scheduled meeting in London with European and Ukrainian delegates, signaled growing frustration among US officials.
During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt voiced President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction, stating that Zelensky's public comments about the peace talks were unacceptable. “Unfortunately, President Zelensky has been trying to litigate this peace negotiation in the press,” Leavitt said, emphasizing that such matters should be handled privately.
Leavitt also highlighted the effort and resources that the Trump administration has invested in trying to end the war and the significant financial commitment made by American taxpayers. She noted that the president’s patience is wearing thin, and he hopes for realistic and private discussions to move toward peace.
While the White House clarified that Trump is not demanding Ukraine recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, Leavitt stressed the importance of compromise on both sides in any peace agreement, acknowledging that such negotiations would require both parties to make concessions.
