Radisson Blu Fargo Debuts New Signage And Logo

Brandt Hospitality Group's Downtown Fargo Hotel Updates Branding

FARGO, N.D., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Fargo debuted new exterior signage this week as part of the Radisson Blu rebrand. The property located at 201 5th St N in Fargo, North Dakota is undergoing a rebrand featuring updated logos, colors, and typefaces. The new visual identity of the Radisson Blu brand offers a refreshed personality to showcase the upscale hotel.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first hotels to unveil the new Radisson Blu logo, marking an exciting new chapter for our property. This refreshed brand identity not only enhances our presence in the market but also strengthens our connection with Choice Hotels, bringing increased visibility and support. With this evolution, we anticipate driving more bookings and attracting even greater business opportunities, all while continuing to provide the exceptional service and upscale experience our guests expect," said Jess Fredette, Director of Sales.

The hotel plays a historical role in the Downtown Fargo skyline and continues to grow and evolve with the city. This rebrand offers a fresh perspective for the hotel to continue building on the promise of a modern guest experience.

Radisson Blu Fargo offers a range of unique dining experiences. 84 Italian Steakhouse is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the second floor of the hotel. Coffee lovers appreciate the on-site coffee shop - Corner Cup serving Caribou Coffee and fresh-made pastries. Craft cocktails and small bites are available at BLU Bar, located adjacent to 84 Italian Steakhouse. Learn more about the property's dining experiences here:

Radisson Blu Fargo is a part of the Choice Hotels Group family. Become a Choice Privileges member to earn rewards when you stay at a Choice Hotels property. Visit to book your stay now.

About Brandt Hospitality Group

Brandt Hospitality Group is a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award-winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED