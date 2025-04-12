Ukraine Working To Develop Patriot-Style Air Defense System

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukraine is actively working on developing its own version of the Patriot air defense system, while also holding talks with international partners to localize production of similar technologies.

Azernews reports, this was announced by Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries German Smetanin during a recent briefing, citing foreign media sources.

Smetanin confirmed that Ukraine does not currently possess systems equivalent to the Patriot missile defense system but said local defense companies are developing a project aimed at filling that gap.

"Our defense industry has a corresponding project, and we are working on it," he stated.

He added that Ukraine is in discussions with foreign manufacturers, including companies involved in producing similar systems, to explore partial localization of production within Ukraine.

"We have held a number of negotiations with manufacturers of analogues, including the Patriot company. These talks are ongoing, and work is actively underway," Smetanin said.

At present, Ukraine remains fully reliant on U.S.-supplied systems for protection against Russian ballistic missiles. The Patriot remains the only system capable of intercepting such threats, underlining the urgency behind Ukraine's efforts to develop its own capabilities.