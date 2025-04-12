Trump Suggests Possible Exceptions To Retaliatory Tariffs For Some Countries

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he might make exceptions to the retaliatory tariffs imposed on certain countries.

Azernews reports, Trump made these remarks on Friday while speaking to journalists aboard the presidential plane.

“Yes, of course, there could be some exceptions, but I would say 10% is the minimum,” Trump noted.

He also mentioned that“many countries” are eager to hold consultations with the United States to discuss the possibility of trade agreements.