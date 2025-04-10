403
Hamad International Airport Wins Best Airport In The Middle East From Skytrax World Airport Awards
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (DOH) has been recognized as one of the world's best airports at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Madrid, Spain. It retained its title as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the eleventh consecutive year and won Best Airport Shopping globally for the third year in a row.
The airport was also awarded the prestigious 5-star Airport Rating.
Hamad International Airport continues to lead in aviation excellence with its comprehensive travel experience. The airport connects passengers to more than 197 destinations via contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, including a spacious indoor tropical garden, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.
The airport's collaboration with Qatar Duty Free has redefined global travel retail, offering exclusive experiences and locally inspired boutiques that cater to every traveler.
Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport Hamad Ali Al Khater said: "We are honored to receive these prestigious accolades. Being named Best Airport in the Middle East for the eleventh year and Best Airport Shopping for the third time reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience. With the launch of Concourses D and E a few weeks ago, were expanding our capacity to over 65 million passengers, enhancing the overall experience, integrating smart infrastructure, sustainable design, and next-generation retail and dining experiences."
