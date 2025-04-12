MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Top 30 warehouse robotics and automation companies

The warehouse automation landscape has undergone significant transformation since our last roundup report in 2018 , driven by advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

This updated analysis highlights key players shaping the future of logistics and supply chain operations.​

Key types of robotics and automation technologies in modern warehouses

Modern warehouses deploy a range of advanced robotics and automation technologies to streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and boost throughput. Common systems include:



Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) : Self-navigating robots that transport goods across the warehouse without fixed paths or infrastructure. They can carry shelf units on their backs or robotic arms, which can be used for picking.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) : High-density storage solutions that use robotic shuttles or cranes to place and retrieve inventory from racks.

Conveyor Systems : Mechanized tracks used to move packages, bins, or pallets between different zones within a facility.

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) : Mobile robots that follow predefined routes or magnetic tape to transport goods, often used in larger or more static environments.

Robotic Picking Arms : AI-enabled arms capable of identifying, grasping, and sorting items of varying shapes and sizes from shelves or conveyors. These can be fixed-location or on AMRs.

Robotic Palletizers and Depalletizers : Machines that automatically load and unload goods onto or from pallets, optimizing shipping and receiving.

Sortation Systems : Automated systems using diverters or robotic pushers to sort packages based on destination, size, or other criteria.

Vision Systems and AI Cameras : Used for object recognition, inventory tracking, and quality inspection, enhancing precision in robotic operations. High-Reach Robotic Vehicles : Tall, mobile robots capable of reaching elevated shelving units, often used in conjunction with ASRS for vertical storage optimization.

These technologies collectively form the backbone of Industry 4.0 warehousing, enabling 24/7 operation, data-driven decision-making, and scalable logistics.

1. Amazon Robotics

Amazon continues to lead in warehouse automation, integrating AI-powered robots like Proteus and Sequoia to enhance efficiency across its fulfillment centers. ​

2. Symbotic

Symbotic has expanded its partnership with Walmart, acquiring Walmart's robotics division for $200 million and receiving a $520 million investment to develop advanced AI-enabled robotics solutions. ​

3. Geek Plus

Geekplus started a few years ago as a relatively small company building and supplying autonomous mobile robots. It is now, by some measure, the largest provider of such machines – and other systems – in the world.

4. Covariant

Founded by AI researchers from UC Berkeley and OpenAI, Covariant develops AI software enabling robots to perform complex tasks. Its“Covariant Brain” powers robotic arms for picking, sorting, and depalletizing, with deployments in companies like Radial and Otto Group. ​

5. Kion Group (Dematic)

Kion Group, through its subsidiary Dematic, offers integrated automation technologies. In 2025, Kion partnered with Nvidia and Accenture to integrate“Physical AI” into warehouse operations, enhancing efficiency and flexibility. ​

6. Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that increase productivity and order accuracy in warehouses. Its robots are designed to work collaboratively with human workers, optimizing warehouse workflows.​

7. Daifuku

A Japanese leader in material handling systems, Daifuku offers comprehensive automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, and sorting systems, serving various industries worldwide.​

8. Swisslog

A subsidiary of the Kuka Group, Swisslog specializes in data-driven and robotic solutions for logistics automation, including warehouse management systems and automated material handling equipment.​

9. Fetch Robotics

Acquired by Zebra Technologies, Fetch Robotics provides cloud-driven AMRs for intralogistics operations. Its robots can be deployed quickly and are designed to work safely alongside human workers.​

10. Ocado Group

Ocado has acquired 6 River Systems from Shopify, expanding its capabilities in collaborative mobile robotics. This move aligns with Ocado's strategy to enhance its automation offerings in the e-commerce sector. ​

11. ABB

ABB offers a wide range of industrial robots, including collaborative arms, palletizing systems, and AI-integrated solutions for smart factories. ​

12. Fanuc

Fanuc is known for its high-precision, high-speed robotic arms used widely in automotive and electronics manufacturing. ​

13. Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa's Motoman line remains a major force in welding, assembly, and material-handling robots across multiple sectors. ​

14. Kuka

Kuka is at the forefront of advanced robotics in automotive manufacturing, logistics, and smart factory systems. ​

15. Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi offers a strong robotics portfolio focused on compact, high-speed SCARA and articulated robots, integrating solutions with advanced factory automation platforms. ​

16. Doosan Robotics

Doosan has rapidly gained market share by offering intuitive, safety-focused collaborative robots (cobots) that are easy to program and deploy. ​

17. Denso

Denso has grown into a major robot manufacturer, especially in compact robotics and automation for electronics and automotive industries. ​

18. Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli specializes in cleanroom, pharma, and high-speed automation, with six-axis and SCARA robots known for reliability and precision in demanding environments. ​

19. Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is known for its advanced robots like Stretch, designed for warehouse automation tasks such as unloading trucks and moving boxes. ​

20. Agility Robotics

Agility Robotics has introduced Digit, a humanoid robot trained by AI to perform tasks like retrieving and carrying bins to conveyor belts, addressing labor shortages in manufacturing and logistics. ​

21. Apptronik

Apptronik develops versatile humanoid robots designed to work alongside humans in various environments, including warehouses and manufacturing facilities.​

22. GXO Logistics

GXO is piloting humanoid robots from companies like Agility Robotics to perform tasks such as moving containers and recycling materials, aiming to integrate advanced AI-driven automation into its operations. ​

23. Addverb Technologies

Addverb Technologies is an Indian robotics and automation company engaged in the development of industrial and warehouse robots, including AMRs, AS/RS, sortation systems, and pallet shuttle systems. ​

24. Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey is a leading provider of AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, including picking, packing, and sorting.

25. Brightpick

Brightpick has introduced the Autopicker, the world's first commercially available autonomous mobile picking robot designed for order fulfillment. This innovation allows for efficient, automated picking directly from shelves, enhancing warehouse productivity.​

26. Element Logic

Element Logic specializes in optimizing warehouse operations through automation solutions. Their expertise lies in integrating systems like AutoStore, providing scalable and efficient storage and retrieval systems tailored to various industries.​

27. HAI Robotics

HAI Robotics offers Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems that automate the storage and retrieval process in warehouses. Their solutions are known for increasing storage density and operational efficiency.​

28. Gizelis Robotics

Gizelis Robotics focuses on developing robotic solutions for industrial applications, including palletizing and packaging. Their technologies aim to enhance productivity and safety in warehouse environments.​

29. Starship Technologies

While primarily known for their delivery robots, Starship Technologies is expanding into warehouse automation by providing robots that can navigate complex environments, facilitating internal logistics and inventory movement.​

30. Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics offers a range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed for material handling in warehouses. Their robots are equipped with AI to optimize workflows and adapt to dynamic environments.