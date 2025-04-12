26 Tourists Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Tourist Boat Off Thailand's Phang Nga Coast

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A fire broke out at sea approximately 25 kilometers off the coast of Phang Nga Province in Thailand, leading to the successful rescue of 26 people aboard a tourist boat, Azernews reports.

The fire occurred early on Saturday morning. The ship, which had set out for a diving excursion, was carrying 10 crew members and 16 tourists. After flames engulfed the lower and middle decks of the boat, passengers and crew were forced to transfer to a rescue boat. They were then safely evacuated by another vessel passing nearby.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Phang Nga Province is well-known for its scuba diving tourism. One of the most famous dive sites in the region is the Boon Sung, a 60-meter technical ship that sank in 1984 and now lies 20 meters underwater, attracting divers from around the world.