Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Futsal Team Defeated By Sweden 4-3 In European Championship Match

Azerbaijan Futsal Team Defeated By Sweden 4-3 In European Championship Match


2025-04-12 03:14:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijani national futsal team played their latest match today in the main stage of the European Championship.

Azernews reports, the Azerbaijani team faced Sweden in an away game.

Azerbaijan started strong, dominating the first half and leading 3-2 at the break. However, in the second half, Sweden made a comeback and secured a 4-3 victory.

With this loss, Azerbaijan remains at the bottom of their group with only 2 points from their matches.

The final score: Sweden 4 – Azerbaijan 3.

MENAFN12042025000195011045ID1109422441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search