Azerbaijan Futsal Team Defeated By Sweden 4-3 In European Championship Match

The Azerbaijani national futsal team played their latest match today in the main stage of the European Championship.

Azernews reports, the Azerbaijani team faced Sweden in an away game.

Azerbaijan started strong, dominating the first half and leading 3-2 at the break. However, in the second half, Sweden made a comeback and secured a 4-3 victory.

With this loss, Azerbaijan remains at the bottom of their group with only 2 points from their matches.

The final score: Sweden 4 – Azerbaijan 3.