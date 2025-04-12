The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Issues A Resolution Specifying Areas Where Drilling Of New Groundwater Wells Is Prohibited

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, 11th: As part of its aims to regulate the drilling of groundwater wells and preserve the quantity and quality of groundwater reserves in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a resolution specifying areas in the emirate where drilling of new groundwater wells is prohibited.

The resolution was prepared pursuant to Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating groundwater in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which grants the Agency the authority to define prohibited areas and issue the necessary instructions, guidelines, and procedures to preserve groundwater quality and ration its consumption. The resolution was developed by the Agency in coordination and cooperation with relevant authorities in the emirate.

The provisions of the resolution apply to all groundwater wells within the areas specified therein. The resolution also specifies the drilling, maintenance, and deepening activities permitted in those areas, in addition to the well owner's obligations to comply with the relevant requirements stipulated in the law and its executive regulations, including the requirements for issuing licenses.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the issuance of the resolution comes within the framework of legislative system development related to the preservation of various environmental components in the emirate, including groundwater. The resolution will contribute to addressing the potential negative environmental impacts that could arise from overconsumption, unsustainable practices related to the use of this water, and other activities. The Agency is working to implement the resolution's requirements in the emirate in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners, based on systematic and organised procedures that will help achieve the resolution's desired objectives.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

