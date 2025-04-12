Measles Outbreak In U.S. Sparks Concern As Cases Top 600 And Death Toll Rises

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

More than 600 cases of measles have been reported across the United States since January, with Texas alone accounting for 505 infections. At least two children have died in the state, and the death of an adult in New Mexico is under investigation, Azernews reports.

Over 90 cases have also been confirmed in neighboring New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The figures were released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health experts warn the actual number of infections may be significantly higher. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said the official count includes only lab-confirmed cases and likely underrepresents the scale of the outbreak.“This is a mass measles outbreak,” he stated.

Public health officials and pediatricians say the rise in cases is being fueled by vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. Some officials have failed to deliver clear messaging, while alternative, unproven treatments continue to confuse parents, according to infectious disease experts cited by Reuters.

Dr. Sue Kressley, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, stressed the importance of consistent, science-based communication. She emphasized that vaccination remains the only effective method to stop the outbreak.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine figure who now serves as U.S. Secretary of Health, has publicly supported vaccination to prevent the spread of measles. However, his mixed messaging-including recent social media posts praising both vaccines and alternative treatments-has drawn criticism from medical professionals.

In an interview with CBS News, Kennedy reaffirmed the government's position encouraging vaccination. Still, his contradictory statements have sparked renewed concern among epidemiologists and public health officials.

In 2019, New York City alone reported over 1,200 measles cases during an outbreak. Health officials now fear the current situation could surpass those numbers.

Measles causes between one and three deaths per 1,000 cases. Based on the recent fatalities in Texas, experts estimate the true number of infections could be in the thousands. Dr. Caitlin Cetelina, an epidemiologist, underscored the seriousness of the outbreak.

Only 11 U.S. states currently meet the 95 percent vaccination rate required for herd immunity. The measles vaccine is about 97 percent effective after two doses, but it cannot be administered to infants under six months old-leaving them vulnerable unless protected by high vaccination rates in the community.