Hotel And Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia Examines How Tech And Talent Investment Are Key To New Era

The Hotel and Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia continued for a second day with industry decision makers, thought leaders and disruptors taking a deep dive into Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing hospitality sector and examining how ecosystem stakeholder can capitalise on new technologies and trends to attract investment and talent, resulting in increased visitor numbers and achieve sustainable growth.

With thousands of industry professionals convening at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), the three-day event is providing the perfect platform to set the tone for a new era in the Kingdom's hospitality offering, amid the drive to become a global touristic hub.

Hospitality Sector Urged to Embrace AI and Check-in with Data

Opening another future-focused day at the Hospitality Leaders Summit, a panel of experts discussed how hotel owners and operators can do more to leverage AI in order to appeal to visitors with data-driven, tailored experiences.

In a session titled 'AI-mazing stays: Revolutionising Saudi Hospitality with Smart Tech', Muin Serhan, CEO, Amsa Hospitality, pointed to how emerging technologies have advanced hotel and hospitality experiences, with developments such as early online check-in, pre-payments, customised room comforts and more.

Fellow panelists, including Julio Corredor, CEO, Shaden Hospitality; Taha Mallat, Sales Leader, Lutron Electronics; and Kamal Marghlani, Chief Revenue Officer, Foodics, agreed that while the Kingdom's hospitality sector is starting to embrace the benefits of AI, more can be done at a faster pace.

“AI can give you so much meat on the bone, so many options become available if you adopt AI and adapt with it,” said Corredor. Mallat added that just a few years from now, hotel reception desks will be a thing of the past, and guests will be checking in with facial recognition or direct access cards through their smartphones.

Marghlani, meanwhile, told delegates embracing AI“not only allows for better guest experiences, it also helps the bottom line,” while Serhan said technological developments are enabling hotel operators to secure new systems through the cloud within“30 – 45 days” whereas previously they may have had to wait“seven months.”

The panel agreed that the adoption of AI can accelerate the Kingdom's run towards a new era of hospitality.

Collaboration and Investing in Saudi Talent are Key for Kingdom's Booming Hospitality Sector

Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector is on track for significant growth with bountiful opportunities for stakeholders, local and international investors, and Saudi talent to play their part in shaping the industry for a dynamic future, according to leading figures at the 13th Hotel and Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia.

With the ecosystem coming together, collaboration is key, agreed industry thought leaders in a thought-provoking discussion titled 'Panel Recap: Executive Think Tank – Clause & Effect: Navigating Legal & Investment Pathways in Saudi Hospitality' on the Hospitality Leaders Summit stage.

The session, featuring Lillian Mai, Legal Director, ROSHN Group and Raed Alqubaysi, Senior Vice President – Real Estate Investment, Awqaf Investment, examined legal frameworks and investment models shaping Saudi Arabia's booming hospitality market, with a focus on Hotel Management Agreements (HMAs), operational structures, Saudization, ESG compliance, and the rising opportunity for local brands.

Mai outlined that HMAs are not just legal contracts but operational frameworks that define 20+ year relationships between owners and operators and discussed how owners must build in-house capabilities to oversee and manage operators effectively.

Alqubaysi highlighted Awqaf's model of combining investor, developer, and operator roles in select projects and stressed the importance of understanding local markets when structuring partnerships.

The pair offered advice for first-time investors, including the need for transparent commercial terms (base/incentive fees), defined KPIs for operator performance and clear governance and decision making.

Both agreed Saudization & ESG are no longer optional, they are strategic Imperatives, with hospitality and hotel operators required to demonstrate commitment to hiring, training, and promoting Saudi talent, as well as integrating local suppliers and sustainability practices into operations.

“Saudi is one of the most ambitious and fast-evolving hospitality markets globally. While the scale is massive, the opportunity for local players to rise is now - if supported with the right operational and legal foundations,” said Mai.

In another enlightening session titled 'Beyond Bricks & Mortar: Designing Experiences Through Hospitality Architecture & Interiors' design experts agreed that Saudi Arabia has a unique opportunity to create experiences through its hospitality architecture while incorporating the Kingdom's rich heritage and cultural diversity.

Saudi Arabia on the Right Track for Enhanced Sustainability in Hospitality

Sustainability was also high on the agenda on the second day of the three-day event, with Aasim Hameed, Group Director Sustainability & ESG at a PIF Company, discussing Saudi Arabia's journey to net-zero and regenerative hospitality.

Hameed highlighted how the Kingdom is shifting from traditional sustainability practices to regenerative tourism, focusing on ecosystem restoration, community involvement, and long-term environmental value; and how AI, IoT, and robotics are now actively integrated into hospitality ESG strategies, improving energy efficiency, waste reduction, and guest experiences.

The sustainability expert said the country's Giga projects are prime examples of regeneration in action, integrating biodiversity conservation, water recycling, and renewable energy at scale, while many hospitality developments are now embedding circular economy principles-reusing materials, reducing waste, and adopting low-impact construction methods aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Stressing the importance of training and empowering Saudi talent to lead future ESG implementation, he said sustainability is not a cost, but rather a value that can drive measurable ROI and long-term savings, especially in energy and resource consumption.

Organized by dmg events & KAOUN International, the exhibition runs until April 10 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, and has the strategic backing of the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Tourism. With more than 120 exhibitors from 12 countries, the show offers industry professionals a dedicated platform to explore advanced technologies, forge business connections, and gain valuable insights from more than 50 expert speakers at the annual Hospitality Leaders' Summit.